Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Dateability is a growing dating app, but its Denver-based founders say funding for startups aimed at the disabled community can be hard to come by.

Meet the CEO sisters who want to change the conversation around dating and disability

[Images: Ihor Lukianenko/iStock/Getty Images, klimkin/Pixabay]

BY Shalene Gupta6 minute read

When Jacqueline Child moved in with her sister, Alexa, after college, she realized there was a vast difference in the responses that the two of them were getting on dating apps, even though they had similar interests and values. Child, 29, has a cornucopia of chronic illnesses. She kept running into—for lack of a better word—assholes.

“People told me I was a burden, it was too stressful to date me, or just ghosted,” she says. One man even told her that having children would be selfish because she might pass along her conditions.

In 2021, Child made the decision to get a feeding tube—something she’d been putting off because she was afraid of how it would impact her dating prospects, even though it would prolong her life. From her hospital bed one day, she told her sister, “I wish there was a dating app for people like me.”

“Let’s do it,” Alexa replied.

A year later, they launched Dateability, an app designed for people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. The app, whose mission is to make love accessible for everyone, currently has a user base of more than 8,000. The sisters bootstrapped the app but continue to struggle with funding. According to one study, 92% of disabled entrepreneurs said there is a lack of focus on investment opportunities for disabled founders, and 84% report not having the same access to opportunities as the general population.

Fast Company chatted with Jacqueline and Alexa Child about the road to building Databililty and what it means to gain the trust of the disability community.

Jacqueline and Alexa Child [Photo: Dateability]

Fast Company: Tell me about the app. How is it different?

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics