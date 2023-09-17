Meet the CEO sisters who want to change the conversation around dating and disability

BY Shalene Gupta6 minute read

When Jacqueline Child moved in with her sister, Alexa, after college, she realized there was a vast difference in the responses that the two of them were getting on dating apps, even though they had similar interests and values. Child, 29, has a cornucopia of chronic illnesses. She kept running into—for lack of a better word—assholes.

“People told me I was a burden, it was too stressful to date me, or just ghosted,” she says. One man even told her that having children would be selfish because she might pass along her conditions. In 2021, Child made the decision to get a feeding tube—something she’d been putting off because she was afraid of how it would impact her dating prospects, even though it would prolong her life. From her hospital bed one day, she told her sister, “I wish there was a dating app for people like me.” “Let’s do it,” Alexa replied.

A year later, they launched Dateability, an app designed for people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. The app, whose mission is to make love accessible for everyone, currently has a user base of more than 8,000. The sisters bootstrapped the app but continue to struggle with funding. According to one study, 92% of disabled entrepreneurs said there is a lack of focus on investment opportunities for disabled founders, and 84% report not having the same access to opportunities as the general population. Fast Company chatted with Jacqueline and Alexa Child about the road to building Databililty and what it means to gain the trust of the disability community. Jacqueline and Alexa Child [Photo: Dateability] Fast Company: Tell me about the app. How is it different?

