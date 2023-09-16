The smartest ways to shop, according to science

Whether you’re picking out a new pair of shoes or a shiny new laptop, you will inevitably feel a psychological boost at the acquisition. Unfortunately, the emotional high of buying something usually fades before you’ve had a chance to recycle the boxes they came in.

While it’s easy to diagnose this problem as a side effect of rampant consumerism, that’s not the only reason we spend too much on things we don’t actually enjoy. Researchers have discovered that we fallible humans are notoriously bad at predicting what will make us happy in the future. And our inability to make accurate predictions about our future preferences means we pay too much for purchases we don’t really want.

But that doesn’t mean we’re doomed to a constant cycle of buy-then-regret. Here’s how you can avoid the temptation to spend, and feel happier about the purchases you do make.