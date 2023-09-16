The smartest ways to shop, according to science

Buying stuff feels pretty good.
Whether you’re picking out a new pair of shoes or a shiny new laptop, you will inevitably feel a psychological boost at the acquisition. Unfortunately, the emotional high of buying something usually fades before you’ve had a chance to recycle the boxes they came in.
While it’s easy to diagnose this problem as a side effect of rampant consumerism, that’s not the only reason we spend too much on things we don’t actually enjoy. Researchers have discovered that we fallible humans are notoriously bad at predicting what will make us happy in the future. And our inability to make accurate predictions about our future preferences means we pay too much for purchases we don’t really want.
But that doesn’t mean we’re doomed to a constant cycle of buy-then-regret. Here’s how you can avoid the temptation to spend, and feel happier about the purchases you do make.
Beware Hedonic Adaptation
Buying a car is the kind of major purchase that seems like it would make a big difference in your day-to-day happiness. After all, most Americans use their car daily, so purchasing something new that will be used every single day should have a long-term net positive impact your mood.
But anyone who’s ever bought a new car knows that it doesn’t work that way. The pleasure you feel driving the car off the lot usually fades before the new car smell.
This is because of a psychological phenomenon known as hedonic adaptation, which describes the way our brains get used to new circumstances. Whether your new experience is a good one (like buying a new car), or a bad one (like totaling your car and having to commute by bus), the intense emotions you feel in the immediate aftermath will fade as the circumstances become normal.