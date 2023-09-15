Fast company logo
Charlie Kaufman and other striking Hollywood A-listers are being loud and clear about the potential threats of technology.

Fran Drescher, Bryan Cranston, and others are recasting Luddites as heroes

Bryan Cranston is seen at the SAG-AFTRA Strike in Times Square on July 25, 2023, in New York City. [Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images]

BY Julie Scelfo3 minute read

Oh, don’t be such a Luddite.  

We all know what this dig means—but, in retrospect, it’s clear the Luddites, British weavers, and textile workers who took sledgehammers to mechanized looms in the 1800s, were actually ahead of the curve. 

“We will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots!” we imagine them yelling.

“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living!” 

“And, most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity!”

If these quotes sound vaguely familiar, it’s because actor Bryan Cranston shouted them recently at a rally for striking SAG-AFTRA workers. 

Turns out the Luddites were on to something, and Hollywood’s laborers know it. The writers, actors, and actresses on strike are not unlike 19th century textile workers setting their factories on fire. It’s 2023, but they’re facing the same man-versus-machine battle the Luddites faced during the Industrial Revolution. AI is the mechanized loom that means the end of countless workers’ ability to ply their trades, earn living wages, and provide for their families.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Julie Scelfo is a contributing writer for Fast Company. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years, specializing as a Media Ecologist, and is the founder of a non-profit devoted to media health More

Explore Topics