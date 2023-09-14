A new tech rebellion is taking shape. We can learn a lot from the Luddites

It was 1811, and a young cloth dresser in Huddersfield, England, was worried. There were the breakneck evolutions of relentlessly accelerating technologies, the harsh politics of inequality, the privatization of industries, and the tail end of a smallpox pandemic. But as mill and factory owners installed new textile machines—the water frame, the power loom, the gig mill—George Mellor was now seeing his working identity stripped from him: seven years of training pronounced worthless. “There’s a conspiracy on foot to improve and improve,” he is imagined by historians to have said, “till the working man that has nothing but his hands and his craft to feed him and his children will be improved off the face of creation.”

Within months, Mellor would join the growing movement of workers known as the Luddites, who, lacking other ways to oppose their bosses’ new cost-saving machines, began raiding factories at night and destroying them.

The notion that textile workers like Mellor would worry about losing their agency to machines in the early 1800s, when the machinery in question was a wooden, water‐powered loom, may strike us as implausible. Our twenty‐first‐century visions of displacement by machines, after all, concern omniscient artificial intelligences and sleek autonomous robotics. But his concern was colored by deeper anxieties, too—what is the value of human labor, they wondered, or even human life, in a world where technologies seem constantly poised to replace us? In fact, it’s remarkably similar to debates we’re still having two hundred years later, in books like Rise of the Robots, film franchises like Terminator, and cable news segments about the looming AI takeover.

“I honestly feel like a master sock weaver at the start of the Industrial Revolution,” wrote Will Butler, a musician whose earnings have been eroded by Spotify and other streaming platforms using technology that superseded CDs and download purchases as the dominant way that people listen to music. Spotify pays artists an average of $0.004 per stream. “People will still get their socks, maybe worse than the ones before. And in the end, technology will plow us over.”