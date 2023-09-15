Fran Drescher, Bryan Cranston, and others are recasting Luddites as heroes

Oh, don’t be such a Luddite.
We all know what this dig means—but, in retrospect, it’s clear the Luddites, British weavers, and textile workers who took sledgehammers to mechanized looms in the 1800s, were actually ahead of the curve.
“We will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots!” we imagine them yelling.
“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living!”
“And, most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity!”
If these quotes sound vaguely familiar, it’s because actor Bryan Cranston shouted them recently at a rally for striking SAG-AFTRA workers.
Turns out the Luddites were on to something, and Hollywood’s laborers know it. The writers, actors, and actresses on strike are not unlike 19th century textile workers setting their factories on fire. It’s 2023, but they’re facing the same man-versus-machine battle the Luddites faced during the Industrial Revolution. AI is the mechanized loom that means the end of countless workers’ ability to ply their trades, earn living wages, and provide for their families.