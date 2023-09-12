Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Adobe made the decision to not be first in the AI race, but that puts a lot of pressure on it to be the best.

Inside Adobe’s strategy to rule generative AI

[Images: Adobe]

BY Mark Wilsonlong read

The year was 2022—a lifetime ago. 

OpenAI, Midjourney, and Stability AI were going viral in an endless stream of posts shared on social media. The world dropped its collective jaw at the ability to type a few words and transform them into realistic photos, product renders, and rich illustrations.

And Adobe, the most famous media-editing company in the world, was oddly, even awkwardly quiet. For nearly a year.

It wasn’t until March of 2023 that Adobe revealed its own take on generative AI—a public beta site called Firefly, which featured a small collection of AI experiments. Firefly allows users to erase an area of a picture and “generative fill” it with a newly imagined image, and create a new typeface dripping with slime, peanut butter, or any other idea you could think of. The public response was measured. Some celebrated the intuitive interface for AI, while others quickly pointed out the limitations and flaws of Adobe’s proprietary AI models. Considering the remarkable speed with which people embraced platforms like ChatGPT (which had 100 million users in its first two months), it was unclear if Firefly was too little, too late. Especially given that, in the same month Adobe’s beta debuted, its competitor, Canva, was already integrating several generative AI tools into its core app.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company. He has written about design, technology, and culture for almost 15 years More

Explore Topics