Surgery outcomes can vary wildly for the same procedure. This AI platform is changing that

When Dr. Tamir Wolf diagnosed his wife and a former boss with appendicitis in 2016, he referred each to a different hospital for their appendectomies. Though his wife was in and out within 12 hours and had a smooth recovery, his boss nearly died.
“It was mind-boggling,” Wolf says. “They had very similar situations, very different decisions, very different treatments and very different outcomes.” In an effort to reduce outcome disparities between hospitals and even surgeons, Wolf launched Theator in 2018 to use AI as a method to help improve surgeons’ skills.
Despite how complex surgery is, the typical operating room is a black box. No one knows what happens in a surgery except for the surgical staff, and there isn’t anyone providing feedback in the moment or afterwards.
The way that surgeons are trained means that they tend to emulate whoever taught them—for better or worse.
“You become the kind of surgeon that your mentors trained you to be,” says Dr. Danielle Walsh, professor of surgery and vice chair of quality and process improvement at University of Kentucky. “Their biases, suture choices, and how they think through an operation—that shapes you. You take those behaviors into your career where you practice independently.” In other words, most surgeons learn from very few people. Once practicing, they have few opportunities to get feedback on how to improve.
Theator attaches cameras to surgical scopes to film procedures. Its platform then analyzes the surgery alongside patient outcomes to determine what surgeons can do to reduce complications. It’s an approach that has raised the company $42.5 million in funding across three rounds—and laid bare shortcomings in surgery departments.
Last fall, the company highlighted research showing how certain practices in sleeve gastrectomies impacted patient recovery at four hospitals. More recently, at the American Surgical Asosciation’s annual meeting in April, research from Tel Aviv University showed Theator’s impact on gallbladder removal outcomes.