Surgery outcomes can vary wildly for the same procedure. This AI platform is changing that

When Dr. Tamir Wolf diagnosed his wife and a former boss with appendicitis in 2016, he referred each to a different hospital for their appendectomies. Though his wife was in and out within 12 hours and had a smooth recovery, his boss nearly died.

“It was mind-boggling,” Wolf says. “They had very similar situations, very different decisions, very different treatments and very different outcomes.” In an effort to reduce outcome disparities between hospitals and even surgeons, Wolf launched Theator in 2018 to use AI as a method to help improve surgeons’ skills.

Despite how complex surgery is, the typical operating room is a black box. No one knows what happens in a surgery except for the surgical staff, and there isn’t anyone providing feedback in the moment or afterwards.

The way that surgeons are trained means that they tend to emulate whoever taught them—for better or worse.