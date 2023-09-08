Roblox is announcing a series of changes it hopes will boost its popularity among developers and content creators.
The gaming platform is expanding its marketplace for 3D in-game items, currently limited to a select set of roughly 1,500 authorized vendors, to users at large, provided they can pass an ID check. The company envisions that change will allow a more diverse range of virtual goods to be sold on the platform.
“The win for everybody is now any person who plays Roblox can become a creator and sell their goods,” says chief product officer Manuel Bronstein. “We’re all as users going to be able to find more ways to represent ourselves and our avatars.”
The move is enabled by features like vendor ID verification—which will allow vendors who violate the rules to be identified and banned—and fraud detection to keep users safe from offensive and inappropriate items.
“The moment that our systems catch you, you’re out,” says Bronstein.
Though Roblox is often thought of as a children’s gaming platform, it’s come to attract an increasingly broad range of ages, with people age 17 and up now making up more than 40% of its daily active user base. The platform, which is slated to expand to Meta Quest in September and PlayStation in October, has also seen a growing creator economy, offering users everything from avatar accessories to whole experiences like historic recreations and virtual art museums.
Roblox will also enable developers to create recurring paid subscriptions within Roblox experiences, the games, and other user-created interactive content that’s helped the platform attract 65.5 million average daily active users as of the second quarter of 2023. Possible uses for subscriptions include paid fan clubs and licensed access to educational content, though Bronstein emphasizes it will ultimately be up to creators on the site who determine how the feature gets used.