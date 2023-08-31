Google is putting AI into your business processes—what could possibly go wrong?

This week, Google announced the release of an AI tool that can act as an automated notetaker in meetings and can produce presentation materials based on raw business data.

“Duet AI can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail,” Aparna Pappu, general manager and vice president of Google Workspace, said in a blog post announcing the feature’s rollout. “With Duet AI, we’re now helping people get back to the best parts of their jobs, to the parts that rely on human creativity, ingenuity, and expertise.” And given that Duet AI has been made available to Google Workspace’s three billion users for free on a trial basis (with a cost for large companies of $30 per user), it’s likely the tool sees a wide—and rapid—adoption.

But there’s just one problem: Duet AI is powered by generative AI, which has a nasty habit of spouting false information.

Faced with the threat of competition, Google has embraced the AI revolution wholeheartedly. Earlier this month, it announced its “SGE while browsing” tool, which would employ AI to summarize the content of web pages while a user is browsing. The problem, as Fast Company reported, is that there’s no guarantee, when using AI, that the underlying model hasn’t fabricated content. What’s more, unlike most humans who will admit to mistakes when pressed long enough, generative AI has a tendency to double down on its mistakes, denying that it has made up an answer.