Google is putting AI into your business processes—what could possibly go wrong?

This week, Google announced the release of an AI tool that can act as an automated notetaker in meetings and can produce presentation materials based on raw business data.
“Duet AI can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail,” Aparna Pappu, general manager and vice president of Google Workspace, said in a blog post announcing the feature’s rollout. “With Duet AI, we’re now helping people get back to the best parts of their jobs, to the parts that rely on human creativity, ingenuity, and expertise.” And given that Duet AI has been made available to Google Workspace’s three billion users for free on a trial basis (with a cost for large companies of $30 per user), it’s likely the tool sees a wide—and rapid—adoption.
But there’s just one problem: Duet AI is powered by generative AI, which has a nasty habit of spouting false information.
Faced with the threat of competition, Google has embraced the AI revolution wholeheartedly. Earlier this month, it announced its “SGE while browsing” tool, which would employ AI to summarize the content of web pages while a user is browsing. The problem, as Fast Company reported, is that there’s no guarantee, when using AI, that the underlying model hasn’t fabricated content. What’s more, unlike most humans who will admit to mistakes when pressed long enough, generative AI has a tendency to double down on its mistakes, denying that it has made up an answer.
That could be a major problem with Duet. When you’re asking the AI tool to parse vital business data, such as a company’s balance sheet or profit and losses, the risks of it misreading the data and then drawing incorrect inferences about a business’s success or failure become truly significant.
For Beth Singler, an assistant professor at the University of Zurich, the hype around Google Duet AI showcases some of the underlying risks of putting too much trust in the AI revolution. “There is a massive problem in relying on AI-created summaries of information,” she says. “It’s just adding yet another layer of interpretation onto data, and it’s a layer created out of probabilities that words go together, not any actual understanding.”
In response to questions about Duet’s potential to veer into fiction, Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer says, “We’re deeply aware of the limitations of LLMs and are taking a very deliberate approach to address these, including making end-users aware of these limitations.” He adds: “We’re releasing our new generative AI offerings with built-in guardrails from the start, and put our LLMs through rigorous internal and external testing to ensure that it meets our user needs and high standards for safety.”