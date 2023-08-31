Latest ice cream listeria recall includes 91 different dessert products. Here’s the full list

November 2023 Update:
In addition to the Ice Cream House recall below and the Life Raft Treats recall from September, there has been yet another ice cream recall due to Listeria fears.
This recall was initiated on November 18, 2023, and involves Wilcox Ice Cream products. As the FDA’s announcement explains, the company is “recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”
The recall statement goes on to explain that in addition to the flavor above, the company is “recalling ALL other products manufactured at our facility . . . during the same time period.” That means over 40 Wilcox and Leonardo’s branded products are being recalled. You can see the full list of all products in this recall here.
Original story follows…
Given the heat waves we’ve had this summer, it’s been easy to want to reach for a serving of ice cream to cool down—but unfortunately, that hasn’t always been a safe option. Earlier this summer, Real Kosher Ice Cream issued a major recall of soft-serve on-the-go cups due to possible Listeria contamination.
Now another ice cream brand has initiated a similar recall. That brand is the Ice Cream House. Here’s what you need to know about the latest ice cream recall.
- What’s happened? The Ice Cream House has initiated a voluntary recall of all of the products it makes—almost 100 of them. This includes its dairy ice cream products and its nondairy (parve) frozen dessert products. The recall of all the products is due to the discovery that some were infected with Listeria monocytogenes.
- What is Listeria monocytogenes? It’s a bacterium that can cause serious health problems and even death in individuals who ingest it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1,600 people get infected every year and about 260 of them die. The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes is particularly dangerous for young children, elderly or frail people, and those with weakened immune systems.
- What are the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), symptoms in adults include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, infection can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages in women who are pregnant.
- What products are included in the recall? Every single product the Ice Cream House makes is part of the recall. This includes its premium sorbet and ice cream products, cakes, ice cream sandwiches, logs, novelty items, cone-based products, and more. If it has an Ice Cream House label on it, it is part of the recall. The full list of recalled products and pictures of what Ice Cream House labels look like can be found here. Most of its products are packaged in clam shells or cake boxes.
- Where were the affected products sold? They were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and also in retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.
- What do I do if I have a recalled product? If you check your freezers and fridges and find you have an Ice Cream House product, either discard it immediately or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.
- Who can I contact with questions? You can call Ice Cream House at 845-445-7644 or email them at ICHrecall@gmail.com.