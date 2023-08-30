Americans use AI more than ever, and they trust it less than ever

BY Mark Sullivan5 minute read

Trust in AI is eroding in the U.S. A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows that more than half (52%) of Americans are now more “concerned” about the effects of AI than they are “excited” about it. Only 10% say they’re more excited than concerned, while 36% report an equal mix of these emotions. The Pew data shows a rapid shift in public opinion about AI: Last December, only 38% of those surveyed said they were more concerned than excited about the technology. That’s a growth of 14 percentage points in just 8 months (Pew conducted the latest survey in early August). Context could be key here. The first Pew survey was conducted shortly after OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot launched. And it’s possible that some of the respondents caught wind of the “surprising” conversational skills of the bot, or even had used it themselves. In the months since, however, the mainstream media has devoted lots of attention to the debate around AI’s near- and long-term dangers. It’s quite possible that some of the survey respondents were also aware of major AI researchers such as Geoffrey Hinton sounding the alarm on AI’s capabilities, or had read the industry-wide letter calling for a pause in AI development. In fact, the latest survey results suggest that people become more skeptical of new AI systems the more they know about them. Respondents who had “heard a lot about AI” are 16% more likely now than they were in December 2022 to express greater concern than excitement about it. Among this AI-aware group, concern now outweighs excitement by 47% to 15%, Pew reports.

This all leads toward the need for sensible regulation to make sure we can reap the benefits of AI without suffering its worst outcomes. The government might, for example, require that tech companies apply for a permit before developing AI models above a certain parameter size. It might also require that all image generators create a nonremovable watermark on all the images it creates. In a separate survey, the Pew researchers found that 67% of people who had “heard of ChatGPT” say they’re concerned that the government won’t go far enough in regulating chatbot use. On the other hand, 31% said they feared that the government would go too far, perhaps cooling the engines of innovation in the burgeoning industry. The AI industry is a funnel to Nvidia’s bank account There was a time when Apple made by far the most money from the mobile computing revolution, thanks to its hardware (iPhones). Here, in the AI revolution, something similar is happening: the company providing almost all the hardware, Nvidia, is profiting the most. Nvidia, which makes the $10,000 A100 graphics processing units, used to train 95% of the big AI models, saw the AI boom coming years ago—long before ChatGPT—and invested its R&D dollars accordingly. The company also created a software layer that quickly moves data around the GPU chip, and between chips in different servers, so that the chips are sharing compute tasks evenly and working constantly.