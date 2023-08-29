AI won’t make us more productive if we neglect this kind of thinking

BY vijaytellalong read

Our companies buy apps to solve problems and add capabilities. They complete tasks or make groups of tasks easier. But the tasks are not isolated; assembled together they make up processes, which make up businesses. We’re all buying apps for tasks, but is anyone thinking about how they affect the whole? To understand how the tasks fit into the big picture, we need to apply systems thinking.

In Peter Senge’s The Fifth Discipline, he describes systems thinking in this way: “Business[es] . . . are bound by invisible fabrics of interrelated actions, which often take years to fully play out their effects on each other. Since we are part of that lacework ourselves, it’s doubly hard to see the whole pattern of change. Instead, we tend to focus on snapshots of isolated parts of the system, and wonder why our deepest problems never seem to get solved.” If one phrase can describe the last 15 years of technology, it might be “there’s an app for that!” It captures the prevalence of a task-centric technology mindset. In the U.S., companies have loaded up on software for tasks, yet average productivity increases at a meager 1% per year. For comparison, during the period between 1996 to 2004, productivity grew on average more than 3% per year, and in the postwar boom of the 1950s and 1960s, 3.8% per year. A recent study unearthed something that many of us intuitively already know—more apps correlate with more busywork. In a 2021 Airtable/Lawless Research study, an increase in a marketing team’s application stack correlated with an increase in hours spent doing manual, operational tasks.

Researchers assign the blame for this phenomenon to “context-switching,” a term used to describe the cost imposed on our brains when we change from one task (or application) to another. It leads to lost time, as our teams navigate from app to app, resulting in continuous interruptions to our natural thought processes. A study out of Cornell University found that, on average, the cost of navigating across apps takes an employee away from productive work for nine and a half minutes each time they switch. Nearly half of the participants also admitted that changing apps throughout the workday fatigued them. It seems we are caught in a lose-lose situation. Our productivity is flat or declining, and our people are fatigued and drained. The cheery optimism of “there’s an app for that!” is giving way to the sarcastic “oh great, another login.” To paraphrase my favorite infomercial, “there has to be a better way” than the task mindset. That better way is systems thinking, or the process mindset. The task mindset vs. the process mindset My team and I are fond of a famous parable about an elephant. It goes something like this: A group of people encounter an elephant for the first time in the dark of night and attempt to describe the animal based only on touch. The problem is each person is touching a different part of the elephant. The one touching the leg insists it’s a tree, while the one touching the trunk is certain it’s a snake. While each believes they are correct, they all come to the wrong conclusion. Each person’s limited perspective makes them miss the big picture.

The state of affairs in most companies resembles this parable. For example, each of our departments may only be seeing the customer from a certain perspective and lack the bigger context. A customer support agent may be aware that the customer is very unhappy due to current issues they are experiencing, but a sales team member may unfortunately ask the customer for a referral completely unaware of the issues. The task mindset made sense during the Industrial Revolution, when most work consisted of repetitive, manual tasks. But despite work becoming exponentially more complex, this task mindset remains deeply entrenched. Automation is viewed as a CFO project, with the goal of whittling down hours and costs over time in each individual segment. The vision is limited to a leaner, cheaper version of the same business. You can see the mindset at work in the use cases discussed about generative AI. They are often tasks. Most do not think about how it can fit within a process. If we approach it with the same mindset, generative AI tools could become yet another context shift for employees as they navigate their work.

While CFOs are looking to optimize staffing costs, they are also mindful of increasing technology budgets. The app stack in companies is growing fast. The quantity and diversity of automation tools is growing too. Each new automation and integration tool promises to reduce fragmentation and transform the enterprise, yet the patchwork approach has now become a new layer of fragmentation. Rather than breaking down silos, we are creating new ones. It’s as if we are buying tools for each part of the elephant, but still failing to see the big picture. In turn, that creates elephant-sized problems. The power of the humble checklist In practice, processes are checklists that describe how our employees must work with each other. To understand the power of process to drive predictable excellence in our business, let’s take a closer look at this idea of the humble checklist, the real-world counterpart to business processes.

In 2009, physician Atul Gawande published a book called The Checklist Manifesto. It told the story of how basic checklists led to, among other things, stunning improvements in patient outcomes. The medical culture at the time did not embrace checklists. Instead, it prioritized doctor autonomy to practice the art of medicine. The book is a critique of this “rockstar culture” with a “central belief that in situations of high risk and complexity what you want is a kind of expert audacity” to make the right decisions. Rockstar or not, all too often, split-second decisions made by humans are the wrong ones. When the stakes are high, we want experts to make rational decisions. In this way, ICU doctors could learn from experts in another field: airplane test pilots. In the ICU, there are thousands of variables to consider when caring for an ailing human body. Flying and maintaining an airplane is also extremely complex. Over time, the test pilot industry learned that anyone can be error-prone—even the rockstars—when making split-second decisions under pressure. They discarded the rockstar culture decades ago. Today, all pilots follow universal checklists, ones that are updated based on disasters and new learnings—making flying one of the safest ways to travel. Taking the same approach in hospitals, Gawande has seen dramatic results. He estimates that millions of lives could be saved if all hospitals used checklists. Years ago, a woman went to a well-known hospital where one of the studies took place that Gawande cites in his book. She needed surgery on one of her knees. The surgeon worked in a different team than the one studied by Gawande that adopted checklists. The surgeon was renowned for his expertise in knee replacements. Despite his expertise, he left behind suture retentions in her knee. He did not remember to follow-up to remove it. Nor did he let the physician attendant know about it. This is exactly the kind of thing that checklists are designed to catch. It took threatening phone calls from her family to do a follow-up appointment, because those are expensive and cut into hospital margins. Unsurprisingly, the knee became badly infected by then and caused significant damage to her knee tissue. She has been living in pain since, with her ability to walk impaired for the rest of her life. That woman is my mother. She makes do today, as a more complex corrective surgery helped her regain some function, but in the end, the hospital spent a lot more on her care than they needed to.

This is not the only time I have seen this happen. Sylvia, a nine-year-old family friend, had an infection in one of her eyes that caused vision loss in that eye and required surgery. Unfortunately, the surgeon operated on the wrong eye. Sylvia has been wholly deprived of her vision since. I often wonder how Sylvia’s and my mother’s lives would have been if Gawande’s checklist approach had been in place as standard operating procedure for surgeons as it is for airline pilots. We now know that these types of checklists help people avoid these kinds of errors every single time. Even a 1% error rate does not seem acceptable for basic mistakes during surgeries, and, per Gawande, easily avoidable errors or oversight happen across medical teams much more often than that. Not all businesses deal in life-or-death outcomes. But the truth is, we all can benefit from less rockstar culture and more predictable and best-in-class outcomes. In business, an operationalized checklist is an automated process. They are a series of actions that get done right every time.

advertisement

Twenty years ago, IT teams could track the number of business applications they supported in a simple spreadsheet. They would use a few dozen apps at most. Today, the average company uses hundreds or even thousands of apps to keep their company running. There are now apps designed entirely for businesses to inventory and keep track of their applications. This is a new era. With all these apps and data sources in our organization, focusing on individual technologies and individual tasks neglects the bigger objectives of the company. Driving tangible outcomes for the business requires thinking at the level of the end-to-end business process (or checklist), not the level of the app (or task). Those who transform entire processes rather than single tasks will emerge on top. The integration fragmentation Our “there’s an app for that” world means more specialized and purpose-built tools, but it also means we are slicing our companies into tiny parts. To stitch it back together, companies are forced to take a piecemeal approach to automation and surround themselves with a patchwork of tools.

Each of these tools can deliver specific discreet functionality well. Integration platforms (iPaaS) sync data between apps, extract, transform, load, and extract, load transform (ETL/ELT) loads data in bulk from apps into a data warehouse like Snowflake, Robotic process automation (RPA) automates the work of call center or invoice-processing staff, API management enables mobile or custom apps, business process management (BPM) automates onboarding workflows, and chatbots enable products like Slack and Microsoft Teams to be a unified user experience. The figure above looks clean and tidy. The reality when this is deployed in our companies is much different. The next figure is a simplified view of a real company’s deployment of integration technologies across their organization. Each of these tools integrated apps or data to address needs of specific projects and made sense at the time. Unfortunately, the technical term for this architecture is a mess. Too many tools create point projects. These become islands of automation, disconnected from each other. Instead of creating a more connected enterprise, it has led to new silos. As a new generation of generative AI approaches are added to the stack, new silos may crop up.

In addition to the complexity, it also becomes hard to know the status of your core operating flows such as the status of orders. Which tool or underlying app do you investigate? In this environment, such a question creates anxiety for even the most seasoned technology leader. Companies need a cohesive, unified foundation of data, workflows and user experiences to be able to begin to drive successful transformation across their business. Despite the massive investment in platforms, apps, and the corresponding experts, our productivity is not getting better. At the same time, employees are becoming more fatigued and we’re falling short on company results. It’s time we recognize the missing piece in the enterprise and do something about it.

Automation and AI are not simply about saving a few hours; it’s about bringing the big picture back into focus and rediscovering our productivity. The real value in automation is connecting all our apps and weaving together our existing investments. To solve the ever-growing problem of fragmentation across our processes, we need something that enables a holistic cross-functional view of the different processes that support our organizations. The real value of AI is a significant catalyst in accelerating this value chain. With generative AI you can build the code to connect to applications, you can design workflows to automate processes across them, use the Large Language Models (LLMs) to understand and intelligently use the data to accelerate insights and decision making, and use a ChatGPT-like interface to enable everyone in the enterprise get answers to their questions—no more getting stuck waiting for help desk or any other person. In this “process mindset” world, automation and AI with strong governance are the technical underpinnings to achieving end-to-end orchestration. It not only puts the pieces of our company back together into a cohesive whole but enables us to make a leap in productivity across the entire company. Orchestrating our systems is not enough. The ground is rapidly shifting in the market; change is constant, and uncertainty is the norm for every company. We need to be highly adaptable and malleable to leverage these changes to our benefit.