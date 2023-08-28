The best apps for note-taking, from Apple Notes to Notion

Note-taking might seem like a basic task, yet every app has a different concept of the best way to do it.

Some focus on simplicity, with nothing but plain text pages in chronological order. Others offer heavy-duty formatting and let you connect your thoughts through links, tags, and folders. All of which means it’s impossible to declare one particular notes app to be the best. What matters more is picking the one that suits the way you think and work.

Consider this a big list of the most notable options. To keep things manageable, we’ve left off what might work for text notes, which primarily serve a different purpose, such as to-do lists, handwriting, or document editing. And of course, we can’t list every notes app in existence because there are simply too many. But if you’re looking for a new way to organize your thoughts, here are the ones to consider first:

Major players

Apple Notes: Apple’s default note-taking app has become surprisingly robust in recent years, with features including tagging, passcode protection, and collaboration. It also enjoys special Apple device privileges that other apps don’t get, such as being able to take notes on the iPad’s lock screen. If you only ever use Apple devices, you may not need to look elsewhere.