For focused writing, Markdown is your best friend

A few years ago, I had what seemed like a clever idea: What if there was a text editing program with less clutter than Microsoft Word and more focus on writing for the web?

I quickly discovered that such a thing already existed thanks to Markdown, a text-editing language created 14 years ago by writer and programmer John Gruber, also known for his Daring Fireball blog. At its core, Markdown is a kind of shorthand for the HTML code that web publishing requires. But you might also think of it as a means to distraction-free writing, with software that’s often simpler and less cluttered than Word. These days, I default to writing and taking notes in a Markdown editor, even when I’m not publishing the material online.

Despite being more than a decade old, Markdown seems to be entering a golden age, popping up in new places and getting used in new ways. There’s even a chance you’ve written in a Markdown-friendly editor before without realizing it. So now’s a better time than ever to familiarize yourself with the language and the apps you can use with it.

How Markdown works

In a way, Markdown apps are similar to plain text editing programs like Notepad in Windows or TextEdit in MacOS. There are no fonts to select, no pages to align, no highlights, no colors, and no comments. All that’s left are you and the words.

But unlike those basic text editors, Markdown still allows you to format those words with headlines, bold text, italics, lists, and links, similar to what you can do on a web page. You accomplish this by inserting special symbols in front of or around the text you’re trying to format. A single # symbol at the start of a line, for instance, creates a large heading, and a pair of asterisks will italicize whatever words are in between them. The Markdown software can then convert those characters to HTML for easier reading or publishing on the web, so writing this:

The **quick brown fox** jumps *over* the [lazy dog](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_quick_brown_fox_jumps_over_the_lazy_dog).

Would result in this: