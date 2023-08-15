Is Tesla trying to buy U.S. Steel? The rumor mill churns on Elon Musk’s next “X”

The world’s first billion-dollar company, U.S. Steel, is back up for sale after the once illustrious and powerful corporation rejected a takeover bid on Sunday from a rival steelmaker. U.S. Steel holds a spot in the American psyche as a gigantic corporation that helped America build railroads and skyscrapers, and probably had too much influence over politics and the economy. But it isn’t really a hot Wall Street pick today, and the buyout proposal it just shot down was for just $7.3 billion. Notwithstanding, the company now claims it’s entertaining “several unsolicited offers.”

Who would want to buy U.S. Steel? The most obvious answer is names you likely haven’t heard of before. (Esmark Inc., anybody?) But another answer, according to a theory that started circulating online, is Elon Musk.

We should just get this out of the way now: U.S. Steel trades under the single-letter ticker symbol of “X,” putting among an exclusive club of such public companies, the others including also-famous brands such as Ford (which uses “F”), AT&T (“T”), Citigroup (“C”), and Visa (“V”). To restate the obvious by now, Musk has confessed to having a “fondness for the letter X.” Last year he declared, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” This April a federal filing revealed Twitter Inc. had been merged into a company known simply as X Corp. Musk’s space company is SpaceX, and he and his ex Grimes have a kid legally named X Æ A-Xii. Outside of Twitter’s X rebrand, Musk has also owned the website X.com since at least 1999, from back when his vision was making X into the world’s first “everything bank.” X.com eventually merged with PayPal, where Musk became CEO, but got ousted after insisting they rechristen the company as—you guessed it—X.

The origins of his X obsession are anyone’s guess, though whatever theory you have in mind might benefit from being made at least four times more childish. Three of Musk’s other favored characters are S, 3, and Y—a trio that allows Tesla’s four vehicle models to be S, 3, X, Y, which of course looks like “SEXY.” In fact, it would have spelled “SEXY” if Ford hadn’t sued to stop Tesla from using an E. (Ford owns E as a model name, because the automaker thinks it sounds too close to “Model T.”) At the time, Musk griped that Ford was “killing SEX.”