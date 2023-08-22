The best urban design projects of 2023

The Urban Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors built projects that improve cities and neighborhoods. This year’s winner, Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects, is a cloud-like mega sports venue that blends seamlessly into the greenery of a large public park. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Costco Santa Fe, Mexico City
MG2
Limberlost Place
Moriyama Teshima Architects and Acton Ostry Architects
San Francisco AmeniPods
SmithGroup
University District
University of Calgary Properties Group/Civitas
Honorable Mentions
Harvard University District Energy Facility
Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Midtown District
Design Workshop
Mission Creek Stormwater Park
CMG Landscape Architecture
Park(ing)
Prince Concepts
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine
Santiago Calatrava
