See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Urban Design category.

The best urban design projects of 2023

BY Nate Berg

The Urban Design category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors built projects that improve cities and neighborhoods. This year’s winner, Quzhou Stadium by MAD Architects, is a cloud-like mega sports venue that blends seamlessly into the greenery of a large public park. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Image: CreatAR Images]

Finalists

Costco Santa Fe, Mexico City
MG2

Limberlost Place
Moriyama Teshima Architects and Acton Ostry Architects

San Francisco AmeniPods
SmithGroup

[Photo: ©Kyle Jeffers Photography/courtesy Smith Group]

University District
University of Calgary Properties Group/Civitas

Honorable Mentions

Harvard University District Energy Facility
Leers Weinzapfel Associates

[Photo: Brad Feinknopf]

Midtown District
Design Workshop

Mission Creek Stormwater Park
CMG Landscape Architecture

Park(ing)
Prince Concepts

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine
Santiago Calatrava

[Photo: ©Alan Karchmer for Santiago Calatrava]

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Urban Design honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, Wired, the Guardian, Dwell, Wallpaper, and Curbed More

