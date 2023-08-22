This giant Chinese sports complex is surrounded by parks rather than parking lots

Small mountains dot the lush greenscape of a new central park in the eastern Chinese city of Quzhou, rising up from undulating fields of lawn like geologic anomalies. These human-made humps hold the varied sporting venues of Quzhou Sports Park, a new public space and events site in this city of 2 million. Designed by Beijing-based MAD Architects, these recreational spaces turn the hard edges of conventional buildings into soft slopes fit for picnics and sunbathing.

The largest of these integrated venues is a stadium that is one of the most impressively designed buildings of the year, providing a mega-size structure for spectacle while simultaneously offering wide-open land to the public.

Inside, the stadium—the winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Award in the Urban Design category—is built to hold professional soccer games and concerts. The seating is sunken like a crater, and the translucent roof, a halo-shaped structure that circles the rim of the stadium, shelters the seats without covering the pitch. The top rows and the knolls outside offer views of the city’s skyline and the mountains beyond.

From a distance, the structure resembles a cloudlike ring that appears to be hovering over a park. The overall effect is a stadium design that manages, almost secretly, to splice a massive sports and entertainment venue into a peaceful parklike setting. That contrast is surreal, says MAD Architects founder Ma Yansong. “For me, it’s very important to bring that quality to public open space, to everyone.”