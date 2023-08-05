Google Maps has become an eyesore. 5 examples of how the app has lost its way

In the perennial battle among mapping services, there are two main competitors: Google Maps and Apple Maps. Google Maps was first out of the gate, in 2005, and has since introduced some truly revolutionary features, such as Street View and real-time business foot traffic. Those types of innovations have enabled Google Maps to become the most-used consumer maps service in the world: In February 2020, The Washington Post estimated that it had an 80% mobile market share.

But part of Google Maps’s success, at least on mobile, was due to Apple. Google Maps was the default mapping provider on iPhones until 2012, when Apple debuted its own mapping solution, Apple Maps. Apple’s offering did not get off to a great start, but in the decade since, Apple Maps has become a stellar mapping service on many fronts. Google Maps still holds around 80% of the mobile market. But in recent years, I’ve found myself getting increasingly frustrated with the Google Maps experience, especially when it comes to general navigation and exploration of a map area. Here are the five main reasons Google Maps has become a cluttered, frustrating mess—and why I find myself turning to Apple Maps more often.

Enough with the hotel and bar pins Whenever I’m in a major metropolitan area, Google Maps seems to have an obsession with displaying as many hotels, bars, and clubs on the map as it can. This happens even when I haven’t searched for a single hotel or bar. And it happens not only when I’m on vacation in a new city, but when I’m in my home city. Google knows my home address. So, why on Earth does it default to showing me as many hotels as possible in the city where I live? The same is true of clubs and bars. I see pins for more dance clubs and bars in one small area shown on my smartphone’s display than I’ve ever actually been to in my life. Google knows I’m middle-aged and get up early to work. When I’m just browsing the map, can it really think I might care about the nearest club where patrons normally don’t leave until well past midnight? So many hotels… By displaying all these irrelevant hotels and bars, Google makes it much harder to browse and navigate the map, since frequently the pins’ labels overlap or obscure more important elements, such as the shape and layout of streets.

