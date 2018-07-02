This one strategic decision consigned Apple Maps to mediocrity

If you want something done right, do it yourself. If only Apple had remembered that six years ago when it launched Maps, which relied heavily on third-party data.

Flash forward to today and Google Maps—which arrived in the App Store only after Apple ditched its original Google-powered Maps app—is the sixth most downloaded app of all time on Apple’s own iOS platform. That is, a third-party app from a rival is preferred by many, many iPhone users over the mapping app that comes loaded on their iDevice.

If that’s humiliating to the Apple executives in charge of Maps—and it should be—they’ve earned it. The first iteration of the new Maps, which shipped with iOS 6 in 2012, was widely criticized for its inaccuracies, omissions, and bugs. Apple CEO Tim Cook even apologized for its inadequacies, which helped prompt the departure of software chief Scott Forstall and later led to the termination of another executive, Richard Williamson. Since then Maps has improved but problems have persisted.

The black eye could have been avoided had Apple acted more like Apple.

When Apple decided to build its own Maps six years ago, it had its share of trepidation about even getting into the mapping business. But the company could see back then that location data would be a key ingredient in much of the functionality it wanted to see in future apps and features. So it went forward.

Apple apparently wanted to get a working product together quickly, because it grabbed much of the base map and location data from third-party companies like TomTom and OpenStreetMap. As TechCrunch‘s Matthew Panzarino reports, Apple now sees that strategic decision as the root of Maps’ shortcomings. When a new road opened or an error was discovered, it took much too long for Apple to work through the third-party companies to make the necessary corrections.