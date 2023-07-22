How NIL has transformed student-athletes into athlete-influencers

“We have guys making $50 million a year just to dribble a stupid basketball,” Charles Barkley marveled during a recent, delightfully weird interview on ESPN. “We were going around high-fiving each other the first time Magic Johnson made a million dollars.”
While Johnson’s 1984 historic 25-year, $25 million contract made him the third player in NBA history to earn a million dollars in a single season, the back-in-the-day player even more responsible for aiding in NBA players’ accumulation of wealth was the rookie Michael Jordan, who that same year inked a deal with Nike that paid out $2.5 million over five years and came packaged with stock options whose worth, thanks largely to Jordan himself, would soon skyrocket. At the very highest levels of sports these days, even role players like the Lakers’ Austin Reaves have their own shoe deals. So while fat contracts are nice, this is America. Athletes are celebrities. Celebrities endorse stuff. That’s where the real money is.
This is increasingly true for collegiate athletes following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling that allows amateurs to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Virtually overnight, America’s student-athletes gained a hyphen and were transformed into student-athlete-influencers.
On one hand, the unanimous Supreme Court decision was a long time coming. Given the value that college athletes create for universities, they deserve to be compensated for their labor. NIL deals give them an opportunity to do just that, and some athletes such as UNC-Chapel Hill basketball player Armando Bacot are choosing to put off going pro because they can now earn mid-six figures while completing their degrees.
On the other hand, the NIL system as it exists is an absolute quagmire. It’s governed by different laws in each state, it’s easily exploitable by the same wealthy booster groups who once operated entirely in the shadows (they’ve rebranded as “collectives”), and, as Bomani Jones put it in a March 2023 piece for The New York Times, it does nothing to address the NCAA’s “refusal to share its profits directly with the players most responsible for generating those profits.”
The NIL system basically works in two ways. Most obviously, it allows college athletes to endorse stuff. This is how LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne can get paid to make TikToks about Motorola cellphones and how Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry can get paid to promote, uh, Kool-Aid. Dunne is a former USA national team member with 11.4 million followers across her social media platforms. And it took more than a kool nickname for Ga’Quincy McKinstry to attract the obvious sponsor: The five-star recruit earned Alabama Mr. Football accolades in that gridiron-obsessed state and later made the SEC All-Freshman team.
But athletes such as these are the one-percenters of the NIL system. The vast majority are cobbling together pizza money through low-fee promotional work on platforms like Opendorse or recording Cameo videos for a few bucks here and there: The Opendorse profile of former Houston basketball player Jarace Walker reveals he’s available to post about something on social media for you for just 79 bucks, and Walker was the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.