How NIL has transformed student-athletes into athlete-influencers

“We have guys making $50 million a year just to dribble a stupid basketball,” Charles Barkley marveled during a recent, delightfully weird interview on ESPN. “We were going around high-fiving each other the first time Magic Johnson made a million dollars.”

While Johnson’s 1984 historic 25-year, $25 million contract made him the third player in NBA history to earn a million dollars in a single season, the back-in-the-day player even more responsible for aiding in NBA players’ accumulation of wealth was the rookie Michael Jordan, who that same year inked a deal with Nike that paid out $2.5 million over five years and came packaged with stock options whose worth, thanks largely to Jordan himself, would soon skyrocket. At the very highest levels of sports these days, even role players like the Lakers’ Austin Reaves have their own shoe deals. So while fat contracts are nice, this is America. Athletes are celebrities. Celebrities endorse stuff. That’s where the real money is.

This is increasingly true for collegiate athletes following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling that allows amateurs to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. Virtually overnight, America’s student-athletes gained a hyphen and were transformed into student-athlete-influencers.

On one hand, the unanimous Supreme Court decision was a long time coming. Given the value that college athletes create for universities, they deserve to be compensated for their labor. NIL deals give them an opportunity to do just that, and some athletes such as UNC-Chapel Hill basketball player Armando Bacot are choosing to put off going pro because they can now earn mid-six figures while completing their degrees.