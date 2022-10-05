advertisement
Which amateur athletes are scoring the big NIL deals?

Data from Opendorse reveals who’s earning what one year into the NCAA’s new name/image/likeness policies.

[Source Image: Project 290/Unsplash]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

In the year since new NCAA policies allowed amateur athletes to earn compensation off their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), stories have run the gamut from aw-shucks pocket-money deals to eight-figure offers from college booster groups seeking to secure all-American talent. The proliferation of these so-called collectives, which create a buffer that protects university athletic departments from regulatory violations, seems likely to alter the $14.4 billion college sports business. Future athletes may matriculate with a clear sense of how much income they’ll earn through various off-field activities. “Many collectives want their teams to have a base salary,” says Sam Weber, senior director of brand communications at Opendorse, a platform that for 10 years has facilitated endorsement deals for pro athletes and last year opened its portal to qualified amateurs. While the collective-driven segment of the NIL economy is robust—35% of all student-athlete compensation in year one came from that source—the emerging fan-driven marketplace (autographs, parties, meet and greets) is poised to grow significantly in year two. Here’s a glimpse at statistics from the first year of NIL activity.

*Sources: Statistics courtesy of Opendorse except Olivia Dunne statistic, per The Spun

About the author

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

