Which amateur athletes are scoring the big NIL deals?

In the year since new NCAA policies allowed amateur athletes to earn compensation off their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), stories have run the gamut from aw-shucks pocket-money deals to eight-figure offers from college booster groups seeking to secure all-American talent. The proliferation of these so-called collectives, which create a buffer that protects university athletic departments from regulatory violations, seems likely to alter the $14.4 billion college sports business. Future athletes may matriculate with a clear sense of how much income they’ll earn through various off-field activities. “Many collectives want their teams to have a base salary,” says Sam Weber, senior director of brand communications at Opendorse, a platform that for 10 years has facilitated endorsement deals for pro athletes and last year opened its portal to qualified amateurs. While the collective-driven segment of the NIL economy is robust—35% of all student-athlete compensation in year one came from that source—the emerging fan-driven marketplace (autographs, parties, meet and greets) is poised to grow significantly in year two. Here’s a glimpse at statistics from the first year of NIL activity.
fastco worksFC Executive Board
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Fast Government
The future of innovation and technology in government for the greater good
Most Innovative Companies
Fast Company's annual ranking of businesses that are making an outsize impact
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business