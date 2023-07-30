These are the 3 things the worst bosses do

Is your current boss the worst one you’ve ever had? One in four people say “yes,” according to research from the employee survey and analytics provider Perceptyx. If you’re not among that group, chances are one of your friends is.

So, are there more bad bosses out there or are people just talking about them more? Emily Killham, Perceptyx’s director of research and insights, says it’s a little bit of both.

“When I started in this field 25 years ago, people were just beginning to learn about what it meant to be a real people manager, a developmental person that focuses on careers, helping employees get from point A to point B,” she says. “Before that, we had taskmasters. Now employees have expectations, and it is table stakes for a business to have people managers.”

Bosses can fall short if their companies demand more of them. “They’re being asked to do a lot of things they’ve never had to do before—things that their organizations haven’t upskilled them to do,” says Killham. “It’s a push from the top of do more with less; manage the employees and their well-being, but still keep the productivity high.”