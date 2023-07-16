The story behind Netflix’s unusual earnings calls

Next week, Netflix’s longest-running show is slated to return for a new installment—and no, we’re not talking about Grace and Frankie.

For ten years now, Netflix has been distributing its quarterly earnings calls as video interviews, with multiple execs bantering with an analyst on camera. Tens of thousands of people watch these calls every quarter, far surpassing the interest in other public companies’ earnings calls, and Netflix executives have over the years learned to put on a show.

Former CEO Reed Hastings used to show up in themed apparel, including a Squid Game tracksuit and a Stranger Things ugly holiday sweater. Executives regularly joke about their love for guilty pleasure shows like Too Hot to Handle, and occasionally even veer into off-color territory. In early 2014, Hastings joked that then-HBO CEO Richard Plepler’s streaming password was “Netflix b*tch,” leaving the analyst conducting the interview momentarily speechless.

Reed Hastings [Screenshot: Netflix]

Eight years later, Hastings interrupted a fellow executive mid-sentence to announce that the company was looking to launch ads on its service—a major shift for its business model. “Reed basically blurted it out during an earnings call,” says veteran media reporter Peter Kafka.