Netflix misses its subscriber growth target—again. Welcome to the chaos era of streaming

For the last eight years, Netflix seemed to have it all figured out. “More shows, more watching; more watching, more subs; more subs, more revenue; more revenue, more content,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos told New York magazine less than 18 months ago.

So, uh, what happens when that nifty little flywheel jumps its chain and spins out?

Netflix fell short of its subscriber growth goals for the second quarter in a row, and it’s blaming that U.S. price increase from earlier in the year as well as “very small movements in churn” that had a “meaningful impact on paid net adds,” as the company stated in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

We’re two and a half weeks away from the launch of Apple TV+, less than four weeks from Disney+ going live, and theoretically seven months from HBO Max, Peacock, and Quibi formally entering the streaming wars. Yet here, today, with far less competition, “very small movements in churn” prevented Netflix from finding 220,000 new subscribers to meet its goal. In the United States, Netflix could only add 517,000 new subscribers for the quarter versus its target of 800,000. Despite Stranger Things season 3 being “the most watched season to date with 64m member households in its first four weeks,” despite its original movie Tall Girl attracting 41 million viewers (because of TikTok?), despite the much-ballyhooed debut of its first series from Ryan Murphy, one of its high-priced showrunners (Murphy’s The Politician was curiously not mentioned either in the shareholder letter or on the earnings video), these unbelievable hits and flashy launches couldn’t scare up a couple hundred thousand new folks to sign up and stick around as paying customers until September 30.

Netflix now wants to be Amazon

Although the company’s leadership appeared unfazed in its earnings video, sloughing off the news and trying to pivot the conversation away from the one metric—subscriber growth—that it’s told everyone for years is the only number that matters, Netflix conveyed a more measured tone in its letter to shareholders. In fact, with competition looming, Netflix took pains to explain the basics of its business:

We strive to program Netflix with the best variety of high quality content across many genres (scripted series, films, docs, comedy specials, unscripted TV, kids & family, anime, etc.). Our ambitious approach reflects our goal to satisfy the entertainment desires of our 158m-plus members and to attract as many of the hundreds of millions of non-members as we can. To accomplish this, we need great breadth of quality content because people have very diverse tastes. If you think about your own habits, you’ll recognize that what you want to watch on a Friday night may differ from what you want to watch on Tuesday after a long day of work or what you want to watch with your family on Saturday morning or what you want to watch with your friends on Sunday afternoon. Now, multiply that by the billions of people on the planet and all the other factors that affect viewing preferences and you will have a sense of the breadth of programming necessary to be as successful as we desire.

More than eight years after Netflix started its originals strategy, it now feels the need to step back and justify why Netflix wants to be everything to everyone.

In other word, this is Netflix’s Amazon moment.