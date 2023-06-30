How Airbnb is trying to convince more users to become hosts

Since its 2008 founding, Airbnb has prospered on the assumption that people will be comfortable staying in the homes of strangers. But the rental behemoth still has some trust issues among its customers—and its executives were more than willing to talk about those struggles with attendees at this week’s Collision conference in Toronto.

“Their biggest fear is stranger danger,” says Naba Banerjee, director of trust and safety, in a conversation with Fast Company after a panel that featured her and Tara Bunch, global head of operations. Banerjee recalls a recent conversation with her father in India, who expressed his reluctance to host by admitting, “Well, if I knew more about the person.”

That panel had earlier provided crowdsourced confirmation of that anxiety: While an overwhelming majority of audience members raised their hands after Banerjee asked if they’d stayed at an Airbnb, only a tiny minority held up their hands when she then asked if they’d feel comfortable hosting Airbnb guests in their own homes.

So while the lodging platform’s recent renovations of its business have included an extensive redesign and a reboot of the room-rental option, Airbnb has also been working on the security measures that are supposed to make people feel at home with the idea of staying in other people’s homes as well as hosting other people in their own abodes.