At the Collision conference in Toronto, company executives said identity verification and machine-learning surveillance can make its platform safer.

How Airbnb is trying to convince more users to become hosts

[Photo: Charlotte May/Pexels]

BY Rob Pegoraro

Since its 2008 founding, Airbnb has prospered on the assumption that people will be comfortable staying in the homes of strangers. But the rental behemoth still has some trust issues among its customers—and its executives were more than willing to talk about those struggles with attendees at this week’s Collision conference in Toronto.

“Their biggest fear is stranger danger,” says Naba Banerjee, director of trust and safety, in a conversation with Fast Company after a panel that featured her and Tara Bunch, global head of operations. Banerjee recalls a recent conversation with her father in India, who expressed his reluctance to host by admitting, “Well, if I knew more about the person.”

That panel had earlier provided crowdsourced confirmation of that anxiety: While an overwhelming majority of audience members raised their hands after Banerjee asked if they’d stayed at an Airbnb, only a tiny minority held up their hands when she then asked if they’d feel comfortable hosting Airbnb guests in their own homes.

So while the lodging platform’s recent renovations of its business have included an extensive redesign and a reboot of the room-rental option, Airbnb has also been working on the security measures that are supposed to make people feel at home with the idea of staying in other people’s homes as well as hosting other people in their own abodes.

The San Francisco-based company took one arguably overdue step in November to reduce that anxiety by launching an identity verification policy, which will usually involve uploading a picture of a government-issued ID and possibly confirming that with a selfie. On Thursday, it announced that by June, every guest and primary host will need to comply to keep booking stays.

Airbnb has also been working to glean more intelligence from its guest and host reviews—what Banerjee calls “our system of trust”—through both human and machine-learning analysis.

“We usually have humans first looking at it, learning from data and educating the models,” she says. “We are trying to look at signals associated with the review: Was the price drastically changed at the last minute?”

Rob Pegoraro has been contributing to Fast Company since the summer of 2019. He focuses mainly on such tech-policy topics as broadband access, the power of social platforms, digital privacy and its lack of legal protection, and the evolving security landscape from his perch next door to Washington, D.C., but also ventures into such tech-related areas like the commercial space industry, the future of transportation on roads and in the skies, and expanding frontiers in cleantech. More

