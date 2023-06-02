Passkeys aim to simplify online logins. But their rollout may require a lot of patience

A tap of a fingerprint sensor on an Apple tablet logged me on to a website in a Google browser on a laptop running a Microsoft operating system—with no need to type in a password and then punch in a two-factor authentication code .

That blissfully simple login experience was peak passkeys, which confirm a login by sending a private cryptographic signal from a nearby biometrically secure device. And it was living up to the sales pitch that Apple, Google, and Microsoft laid out when they jointly announced support for this cross-platform authentication standard in May 2022.

But over the course of a few weeks as I tried out passkeys among the handful of services and platforms that support this standard, I also tripped over some pain points that weren’t in any slide deck from that trio of tech giants. As much as we love to hate passwords and as bad as we are at creating and tending them, passkeys aren’t close to letting us retire that technology.

Just finding services that support passkey authentication is less than obvious, since some of these sites don’t exactly trumpet their newest features. I relied on two third-party references: passkeys.directory, maintained by the password-manager service 1Password, and passkeys.io, via the open-source authentication firm Hanko.