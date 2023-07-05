Exclusive: MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen talks RTO and what she learned from that infamous town hall

MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen became a central figure in the debate over executive compensation when a clip of her telling employees to “leave pity city” went viral in April. The 90-second segment, which came at the conclusion of a 75-minute March town hall, shows Owen responding to a question about bonus payouts by urging employees to focus on hitting financial targets instead of thinking about their individual bonuses. She said: “I had an old boss who said to me one time, ‘You can visit pity city, but you can’t live there.’ So people, leave pity city. Let’s get it done.”

In an exclusive conversation with Stephanie Mehta , CEO and chief content officer of Fast Company’s parent company, Owen talks publicly for the first time about the fallout from the video—she received death threats—and acknowledges that the clip makes her look “tone-deaf and even dismissive.” The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

There’s no question that economic uncertainty and a slow return to office has hurt MillerKnoll , a company with $4 billion in annual revenue whose portfolio includes iconic workplace furniture brands, Herman Miller and Knoll . The stock is down about 35% for the year, and the company has signaled that its fourth-quarter revenue, which it will report next week, will be down from the prior year.

Andi Owen: We were coming to the end of our [fiscal] year—we end at the end of May. We were so close to our bonus goal, and my goal was really to motivate and rally. And I was intentionally really fiery. I was intentionally trying to get the troops motivated. My goal was to get them to take a minute and say, “Gosh, it really stinks that we aren’t further along.” And maybe take a minute and feel bad about that, but then sort of leave that place of feeling bad. We still have a quarter, we can still do this. When I look back on it now—obviously, with everything that’s happened and my remarks sort of being taken out of context and what they look like in that world—I can easily see how what I said and how I said it could seem tone-deaf or even dismissive. It all makes sense to me. I could have been more in tune with my audience. [It] all very quickly turned into a very in-depth conversation online and [on] social media about compensation. And then there were a lot of inaccuracies. You can’t take bonuses away. You either meet your target or you don’t. I’m the last person to get a bonus. If everyone else doesn’t get a bonus, I don’t get a [cash] bonus. I certainly never got a bonus of any of the amounts that were talked about.

FC: Let’s back up and talk a little bit about the inaccuracies and the context. For context, the clip that went viral was the end of the town hall, is that correct?

AO: Yes, it was about an hour-and-20-minute meeting, and it was the very end. We used to do kind of a spontaneous Q&A, and we have a chat going throughout the meeting. [The clip] was a response to a question.