Do Bonuses Hurt Productivity?

If your company awards bonuses as part of its compensation plan, you might be wasting your money and limiting your potential. A recent study from management advisers Willis Towers Watson found that more than 25% of companies pay bonuses to employees even when they fail to meet expectations, and only one in five employers believe merit pay is effective in driving performance. Perhaps dangling a carrot isn’t as effective as it once was.

Bonuses have turned into an expected addition to an employee’s income and are not motivational, says Kris Duggan, CEO of goal software provider BetterWorks. “The old thinking was, ‘Why put money in someone’s base pay if you could get extra leverage by using it to squeeze a little more productivity out of them?’” he says. “These were token bribes for doing work you’re expected to do, but they don’t incent the right types of behavior. In fact, it supports nine-to-five behavior.”

“Bonuses don’t foster teamwork.”

Duggan admits that management by objective, which is the process of defining goals and using those as a measure of individual contribution, has been considered best practice for the last few decades, but he believes the system is flawed for five reasons.

Companies need to execute cross-functionally, and you can’t motivate and engage with a payment for performance program, says Duggan. “You have to make sure marketing and sales are working together, for example,” he says. “Bonuses don’t foster teamwork.”

Ten to 20 years ago, people were motivated by pay, title, perks, and getting the corner office. “Today, what motivates people is clarity of purpose and work that matters,” says Duggan. “When you understand the big picture and invest in the growth of your people, you’ll see a fundamental difference.”

Managers need to set annual objectives, which can be troublesome for companies and employees if their predictions are wrong, says Duggan. And sometimes managers sandbag the goals so they don’t run the risk of not reaching them.

If an employee’s base pay is $100,000 and a 10% bonus is divided quarterly, the reward might not be enticing enough, says Duggan. “You can’t set five goals against a $2,500 bonus, for example,” he says. “It’s $500 each and barely a piece of cheese. And setting one goal won’t move the company’s needle.”