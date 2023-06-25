Everything that’s wrong with human resources and how to fix it

In 2017, Fast Company writer Liz Segran laid out expert advice for fixing HR. Two years later, Fast Company contributor and HR expert Lars Schmidt explained how the field of human resources was undergoing an identity crisis. And for the past several years, Schmidt has set his predictions for how HR will change. This spring, I spoke with Schmidt on The New Way We Work podcast about how the industry is responding to the fresh workplace demands.



In a tech- and AI-driven future of work, the HR industry is uniquely placed to both make use of new technology and leverage the uniquely human skills needed for hiring, motivating, and retaining employees. (All these factors explain why the industry is expected to grow by 10% over the next decade.)



Except, only a fraction of companies are taking a modern approach to HR; and at many companies, HR departments remain out of touch with employees’ needs. It may take a while longer for HR to shed its not-so-great reputation, the leading “people teams” are no longer the stodgy out-of-touch departments we identified in 2005.



