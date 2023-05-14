5 essential elements of a truly inclusive workplace

BY Sonya White3 minute read

By now, most leaders are familiar with the idea of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the importance of actively incorporating these principles into their corporate culture. Acting on diversity, equity, and inclusion could mean paying special attention to accessibility for the differently abled, revising hiring and interview practices, and managing performance within an organization, which can strengthen culture and innovation.

So how does inclusion fit into the equation? When workplaces are intentionally inclusive, they can unite hard-working, skilled employees across races, ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations, in addition to unique knowledge sets, personal backgrounds, education levels, family upbringings, and financial means. This diversity of experiences produces powerful collaboration and innovation. Teams can perform at their highest level when every voice not only contributes to the conversation but is heard and valued. Creating an inclusive environment To explore your progress on creating an inclusive workplace, ask how effectively the organization involves, accepts, values, and recognizes all job applicants and employees. Your response will indicate where you stand on establishing an inclusive environment.

Inclusive workplaces should help employees feel: Fully welcomed and safe

Listened to, respected, and understood

Able to be their unique selves at work without fearing repercussions Although workplace diversity emphasizes similarities and uniqueness among employees of an organization’s workforce, inclusion describes the outcome of a culture in which all employees feel appreciated, valued, and heard. Diversity thrives in a culture of inclusion, as does the organization. 5 elements of an inclusive workplace Organizations can only build an inclusive culture by prioritizing inclusion as a core goal and introducing intentional strategies to achieve it. These five practical strategies will shift an organization toward inclusion.

Train leadership Organizations cannot achieve an inclusive culture without senior management’s commitment to inclusion. This requires organizational leaders to align on the necessity of inclusion to demonstrate inclusivity through their language and behaviors. It’s also wise to find a third-party DEI consultant or professional employer organization that can assist leaders in identifying strategies to improve their leadership inclusivity. An outside voice can allow for swifter progress and greater returns on investment in training. If that is not a viable option, leadership can still gain valuable knowledge and education from books or a multitude of freely available online DEI resources. However, leaders must create a personal action plan to apply key learnings, demonstrate desired behaviors, communicate expectations, and build accountability within the leadership team. When leaders share about what they are learning and invite employees to give feedback when they fall short, it only speeds up the process.

Seek employee feedback When building an inclusive workplace, it is important for employers to directly ask employees about their experience and satisfaction in the workplace. An annual DEI survey is the best practice to gather honest feedback to questions. Employees will have the chance to anonymously voice their experiences of inclusivity and ways the organization can improve that experience. The very first DEI survey conducted by an organization is critical as it provides a statistical baseline from which to evaluate year-over-year progress. Take action DEI survey results most often reveal opportunities for improvement that could springboard into multiyear plans. For that reason, be certain the organization is ready to act upon results before the survey is launched—and resources, including human resources, are available. If leaders neglect to take action on pertinent issues, it can impact employee morale, which will detract from building an inclusive workplace. Create a safe space For an organization to become truly inclusive, employees need to feel safe at work. Safe spaces may look like one-on-one meetings between leaders and employees, but they could also be moments for employees to personally connect with one another at team outings or retreats. Whatever the design of a safe space, stay intentional and thoughtful to improve inclusivity.

Enhance meetings When facilitating a meeting, leaders need to think carefully about how to include everyone. It is important for each person in a meeting to feel engaged, welcomed, and encouraged to contribute. To make meetings inclusive, leaders can: Ensure an employee is not spoken over

Request input from employees who may feel less comfortable sharing

Be mindful when scheduling meetings across time zones so all can attend

Set up ways for all employees to participate, remotely or in the office There is no singular approach to implementing strategic DEI. For every business, the steps to build an inclusive environment require a thoughtful and customized DEI strategy, with ongoing communication with employees and deliberate effort from leadership.