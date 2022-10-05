This is where your pay and benefits are headed, according to HR experts

Compensation has never been in more flux.

Inflation. Remote Work. Layoffs. Pay equity. Where is compensation headed, and what does this mean for the average employee’s pay and benefits?



To help employees best assess the real value of their compensation in the current economic situation, we asked HR managers, finance experts, and business leaders about what they think about the near future of compensation. The big takeaway? Your pay and benefits are still in flux, but the days of unprecedented pay raises are ending.



Here are pay and benefit predictions from HR leaders. Unique benefits and higher salaries for recruitment and retention In my 25 years in HR, I haven’t seen compensation as out of control as the past two years. Base salaries have increased 20% to 50% and long-term incentive plans have become the norm for all employees.

With the current economic climate and overspending on recruitment and retention during the Great Resignation, the days of sizable salary increases are ending. Salaries will level out, and layoffs will become a harsh reality over the next 12 to 18 months. But lower head counts will allow companies to continue offering unique benefits, long-term incentives, and higher salaries to retain and recruit top talent. Moving forward, it will be critical for all employees to manage personal finances, take control of their career, and continue to develop professionally. Companies are still hiring, and there is more to consider than just compensation. New opportunities may offer job-seekers a better culture fit, a more meaningful career path, growth opportunities, and unique benefits. Tammy Polk, CHRO, Formstack

The future of compensation is industry-dependent Compensation depends on what sector of the economy an employee works in. Retail, hospitality, airlines, nursing are in desperate need of employees and create great opportunities for candidates. Companies that are in a good position economically will pay more for good talent. We may be entering into a “survival of the fittest” scenario for companies, however. There are parts of the economy that are laying folks off as well. Candidates should still stay focused on what they need, what they want, and nice-to-haves. Nobody knows what the future holds for this economy, so keeping those three variables in mind and in the right order can still help people grow and flourish in their careers. Debora Roland, vice president of People Operations, CareerArc

Look for a value-based marketplace Compensation will normalize, and talents will be seen for who they are. During the Great Resignation, many non-achievers and free riders went under the radar because of the need for expansion and a competitive marketplace. Now, when the economy shrinks, employers will think twice if the employee deserves to be kept and well paid. An average employee now needs to step up and start upskilling and provide value in order to win during the coming two years. Cristina Imre, executive coach, Quantum Wins Pay transparency will help candidates and employees As many states and large metropolitan areas move toward at least partial salary range transparency, job candidates and employees will soon have a better idea of how their skills are valued in the employment marketplace. This shift will help to provide reassurance to employees with pay equity concerns and also allow for more meaningful and informed conversations about pay and total rewards.

Tyren Thompson, compensation partner, Zoom Employees can leverage their options Like your career path, you must take ownership of your compensation and advocate for what you are worth in the market and your organization. Research salary pay bands on sites like Indeed.com to see if your compensation is in line with the average market share. If you are eligible for a promotion, make sure to provide evidence as to why you are deserving of a raise based on your results. Don’t ask for a raise because you are dealing with inflation. Everyone is dealing with inflation. Younger and mid-career professionals may find more leverage in securing a new position outside of their present organization, where they may see double-digit percent increases over their current compensation as companies look to secure and retain top talent.

John Neral, career transition coach, John Neral Coaching, LLC Salary inflation will reverse in 2023 In my 25-year career as an executive in recruitment, 2021 was the most extreme year for the fastest levels of salary inflation. This market of salary inflation was due to the massive supply-to-demand ratio for good talent globally in 2020 and 2021. This demand was partially created by some employees removing themselves from the workforce due to COVID. Also, with inflation at a high rate, many employees who have needed to keep pace have asked for more salaries. As a result, many average employees had seen salary jumps, particularly when they moved to a new employer. In one extreme case, I negotiated for a back-office office admin a salary jump from 55K to 80K. With the growing recession that I see expanding in the last quarter of 2022 and into 2023, I see an eventual reversal in 2023 of salaries deflating. It will become an employers market, and employers will be able to offer less compensation to potential employees. Steven Mostyn, CEO, Career Boost

Bumpy rides for employees Amid record inflation and a labor market with two open positions for every worker, I suspect the average annual salary increase will be in the 4% to 8% range for high-performing employees. Finding proactive ways to protect and preserve stellar employees will benefit the company in the long run, while underperforming employees may be reduced in a short-sighted cost-controlling maneuver. Those employees left after layoffs will be rewarded with salary increases, yes, but they may be asked to do more to help grow the business. As a result, employees are likely to be in for a bumpy ride emotionally and financially. Allan Switalski, Sous Le Soleil Capital Compensation is heading toward micro-personalization The world of compensation should no longer and never be a “peanut butter” spread when it comes to how people are compensated, how compensation is transparent or not, and how leaders must think of compensation now and into the future.

We must realize we now need to pay for potential, pay for skills, and ensure that we are leveraging compensation as the true incentive that it is and personalize to the specific needs of the specific worker at the specific time at the moment of action. Jason Averbook, CEO, Leapgen The future of pay requires flexibility and clarity The antidote to volatility is flexibility. In today’s fast-moving environment, we’re seeing more leaders think differently about—or even dismantle—past programs and frameworks to make way for a more nimble, real-time approach to analyzing compensation.

Employees are demanding more transparency around pay, and that appetite isn’t going anywhere. Employers who prioritize having open and honest conversations in an ongoing way about how they set pay will attract the best talent. Moving forward, employees should expect greater clarity and more efficient communication around compensation—how their contributions are rewarded, how their job impacts the success of the company, and how their skills and experience are valued. Maria Colacurcio, CEO, Syndio Compensation to normalize despite inflation Compensation has risen over the last year, which has also resulted in increased operating costs. Startups with higher valuations have also contributed to driving compensation higher, but recent economic uncertainty has resulted in many of these starting to scale back.

We continue to benchmark compensation to remain competitive and counter our efforts to balance cost with profitability. While scarce skills will continue to command a premium, benefits are critically important to all employees, so I don’t foresee compensation rising as we come out of the pandemic. Rather, I see compensation normalizing in the very near future. Naveen Bhateja, EVP HR, chief people officer, Medidata Companies redesigning benefits to be meaningful and relevant As economic shocks hit employees and the challenges of hybrid work set in, forward-thinking companies are redesigning benefits to be more meaningful and relevant to direct needs. Out are retail discounts and free snack bars. In are home internet and electricity payments, commuter discounts, and access to well-being support.

While pay will remain at the center of compensation for many years to come, the future holds a more diverse, competitive array of supplementary benefits that are more closely aligned to staff needs than ever before. Chris Martin, CMO, FlexMR The return to normal Pay and benefits are so important for both employee and employer. Finding the right balance in the whirlwind of the last few years has been difficult for both sides. Things are about to normalize, allowing employers to operate with more confidence and employees to perform without looking over their shoulder at third-party salary reports.

Brett Farmiloe is the founder of Terkel, a decentralized Q&A site that connects brands with expert insights.