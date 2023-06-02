These 18 brands have the best and worst reputations in America right now

Axios has published the results of its 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, which gauges the reputation of America’s most visible brands. While the top 10 most and least admired brands are interesting in themselves, the list also examines the fastest risers and droppers when compared to prior years.

Here are the top 10 most admired brands in America according to the poll. All received “excellent” scores: Patagonia Costco John Deere Trader Joe’s Chick-fil-A Toyota Motor Corporation Samsung Amazon USAA Apple Eight brands received a “poor” score—the second-worst rating you could get. The list is below, with No. 1 being the poorest scorer of this group: FTX Fox Corporation Twitter Meta Spirit Airlines TikTok Bitcoin BP And only one brand received “very poor,” which is the worst you could get:

The Trump Organization There are several interesting takeaways from this year’s list. Many of the brands with the worst rankings have had negative stories about them dominate the headlines: the FTX scandal; the fall of the price of bitcoin; the defamation lawsuit against Fox News; growing fears about the Chinese Communist Party’s influence over TikTok; and of course Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter. Speaking of Musk and Twitter, the poll also reveals that sentiment is not faring well for another Musk brand: Tesla. Though the electric car maker takes the No. 62 spot on the list with a “good” rating, Tesla’s brand also suffered the biggest drop on this list this year—falling 50 spots from the year before. This suggests that Musk’s antics on Twitter are likely tarnishing Tesla’s brand image, something industry analysts have been worried about. The data for the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 was derived from a survey of 16,310 Americans conducted from March 13–28, 2023.