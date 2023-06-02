These 18 brands have the best and worst reputations in America right now

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Axios has published the results of its 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, which gauges the reputation of America’s most visible brands. While the top 10 most and least admired brands are interesting in themselves, the list also examines the fastest risers and droppers when compared to prior years.

Here are the top 10 most admired brands in America according to the poll. All received “excellent” scores: Patagonia Costco John Deere Trader Joe’s Chick-fil-A Toyota Motor Corporation Samsung Amazon USAA Apple Eight brands received a “poor” score—the second-worst rating you could get. The list is below, with No. 1 being the poorest scorer of this group: FTX Fox Corporation Twitter Meta Spirit Airlines TikTok Bitcoin BP And only one brand received “very poor,” which is the worst you could get:

