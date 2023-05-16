BY Chris Morris2 minute read

It might be time to log in to any old Gmail accounts you want to hang onto. Google is doing some spring cleaning, and it may soon be sweeping away any accounts you don’t use regularly.

The tech giant has announced plans to get rid of inactive Google accounts, deleting Gmail, Google Chat, Google Drive and other services that haven’t been accessed in quite some time as it attempts to reduce security threats online. In a blog post announcing an update to its policies for inactive accounts, Google’s VP of product management, Ruth Kricheli, announced that starting this December, any Google account that has not been used or signed into for 24 months or longer could be deleted—as will the contents of that account, including old mails, photos, calendar appointments, and any YouTube settings it might have. The changes will only apply to personal Google accounts and not those of schools, organizations, or businesses.

“If an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised,” Kricheli wrote. “This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user. Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up. Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam.” Google says it plans to take a phased approach to the account deletions and plans to send multiple notifications to both the account address and recovery email, if one exists. To keep your account active, all you have to do is sign into it at least once every two years. (Google Photo accounts must be signed into separately every two years to remain active.)

