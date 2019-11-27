5 things to know about Twitter’s upcoming inactive accounts cull

Like many social media platforms, Twitter has a fairly large number of user accounts whose owners are no longer active on the service—and haven’t been in a long time. While these abandoned accounts don’t affect the average Twitter user, they do prevent users from signing up for Twitter handles that may have long been taken but not actively used.

That’s one of the reasons why Twitter has announced a cull of inactive accounts starting next month. But as the BBC reports, other reasons Twitter gives for its upcoming cull include that fact that inactive account holders are unable to agree to Twitter’s new privacy policies, and that by removing inactive accounts, the follower numbers of active Twitter accounts would better reflect the reality of just how many people are actually subscribed to their accounts.

Worried that your account may be culled? Here are five things you need to know.