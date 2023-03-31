The $1 billion company behind ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ is coming out of the basement

Behind a faded facade of brick and tinted glass, in an office park tucked away from a busy road in Bellevue, a satellite city of Seattle, a group of travelers gathers. On this dreary morning in March, they’re preparing to set out on a quest.

Among their group is a half-orc fighter, a human wizard, a halfling rogue—and me, a brawny dwarven cleric named Dorbin. The de facto guide of this little odyssey, the “dungeon master” in Dungeons & Dragons-speak, explains that our merry band of fictional bravehearts has stumbled into a tavern in search of food and drink. “It’s the only alehouse and inn for miles around,” says Kale Stutzman, a game director at Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro-owned publisher of the fantasy role-playing game. “You guys have stopped here for a rest, and perhaps to find some adventure.” Unfortunately, our expedition is waylaid before it can really begin, thanks to Dorbin, who hears some suspicious sounds emanating from within the bar’s foundation and decides to investigate. Sadly, the poor guy’s method of inquiry, swinging a giant axe directly into one of the walls, succeeds only in setting fire to the tavern. “Fires erupt out of the couple of places where there are candelabras,” Stutzman tells our group. “This place is groaning and could collapse.”

I feel like a kid again, in the best way. This ill-fated journey, which I’ve embarked on with a group of Wizards employees in a wood-paneled conference room inside the company’s headquarters, is actually a test of One D&D, an upcoming edition of the 49-year-old game. Due for release next year, One D&D will feature changes to signature elements like combat rules and character creation—the sort of stuff that will leave fans chattering for months. We’re playing the game on Wizards’ forthcoming virtual tabletop platform, which substitutes the pencils and maps—the traditional tools of the game—with a keyboard and 3D rendering of the story settings. The platform even includes detailed avatars for each character, which makes Dorbin’s costly blunder appear all the more jarring. Even now, in this staged and abbreviated campaign—games can typically take three hours at a time, though story arcs may take months or years to complete—I’m reminded of why D&D is so appealing, even when you haven’t played in about 20 years. The game is at once meticulous and unrestrained, allowing participants to create their own characters based on a set number of archetypes, including race (human, gnome, dragonborn) and class (barbarian, sorcerer, cleric).

