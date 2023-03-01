You can use ChatGPT to create a customized cover letter template. Here’s how

BY Donna Svei4 minute read

Cover letters might be the most maligned step of the job search process. But hiring managers continue to ask for them. While some have predicted that the cover letter is a dying practice, others say they are here to stay. And the question remains: How do you write a cover letter that helps you land a job?

For more than 25 years, I was a search consultant and C-suite executive. Today, I write résumés for high-powered executives and board members. I understand my way around a cover letter. But recently I turned to ChatGPT to see what assistance it might offer. I wanted to create a cover letter template that: Works for all of your applications with quick customizations

Tells the recipient why you’re writing to them

Describes your motivation to join the recipient’s company

Demonstrates that you’re qualified and likable

Makes a call to action for an interview I tried a popular method where you feed ChatGPT your résumé and a job posting and ask it to write a cover letter. I got hard-to-edit results. Here’s how I used ChatGPT to create a cover letter template in three steps:

1. Create a cover letter template you can customize You can ask ChatGPT to create a cover letter using your résumé and job posting. However, I recommend giving ChatGPT a good example of a cover letter and this prompt: “Create a job application cover letter template from the following text. Do not use the words excited or passionate.” ChatGPT can digest an example cover letter, break down its structure, and give you a template. Here’s my edited version of the first template I received:

[Your name]

[Your email address]

[Your phone number] Dear [First Name], I’m writing in response to the opening for a [Job title], which I believe might report to you. I came across this opportunity [where you found the job posting] and was immediately drawn to the position because [fill in the blank]. When you look at my attached résumé, you will see that I offer [many/most/all] of the skills listed in the posting, plus proof of my ability to use them to produce results. Throughout my career, I have found that listening to internal and external stakeholders is the key to success. That approach has helped me build effective relationships and consistently meet or beat my OKRs. I’m confident that my mindset and background make me an ideal fit for the [Company name] team. I would welcome a conversation to: Learn more about the deliverables for this job

Discuss the contribution I can make

Explore how this role would provide me with professional growth opportunities I look forward to hearing from you soon to schedule an introductory call. Sincerely,

[Your name] 2. Edit and improve the tone However, this template felt stiff, so I pasted its body into a new ChatGPT request along with this prompt: “Make the person writing this letter seem more likable.” Here’s my edited version of the second template I received: Dear [First name], I hope this letter finds you well. I’m writing in response to the opening for a [Job title], which I believe might report to you. I came across this opportunity [where you found the job posting] and was immediately drawn to the position because [fill in the blank]. As you will see in my attached résumé, I offer [many/most/all] of the skills listed in the posting, plus proof of my ability to use them to produce results. Over time, I have learned that listening to my internal and external customers facilitates collaboration and success. That approach has helped me build trust-based relationships and consistently meet or beat my OKRs. Because of that, I’m optimistic that my mindset and background would make me a valuable addition to the team at [Company name]. I would be thrilled to have a conversation to: Understand the deliverables for this job

Discuss my qualifications

Learn more about how I can contribute to the team’s success

Explore how this role would provide me with professional growth opportunities I look forward to hearing from you soon to schedule an introductory call. Thank you for your time and consideration. Sincerely,

[Your name] I like this template because it not only accomplishes all of my aforementioned cover letter template requirements but it also amplifies many of the writer’s desirable soft skills, works when the writer is relying on transferable skills to get an interview, and doesn’t rehash the writer’s résumé.

I was also happy to see that when I filled in the template’s blanks and ran the letter through Open.ai’s Text Classifier, it was unable to detect that it was written by ChatGPT and said, “The classifier considers the text to be unlikely AI-generated.” 3. Address any employment gaps Lastly, I asked ChatGPT for help addressing employment gaps with the following prompt: “Write a cover letter explanation for an employment gap caused by [reason].” Here are two cover letter postscripts I wrote using ChatGPT’s suggestions: