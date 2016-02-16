Cover Letters Are Dead: Do This Instead

If you’re looking for a new job, don’t worry about writing a stellar cover letter. Nearly two-thirds of recruiters say it’s not an important factor when they review applications, according to a survey of 1,400 recruiters by Jobvite, a recruiting software provider.

In fact, the cover letter is quickly becoming a dinosaur when it comes to hiring, says Jobvite chief people officer Rachel Bitte, and its demise is due to three things: speed, technology, and volume.

“Most companies today recruit online and receive applications through software systems that often don’t include a section for a cover letter,” she says. “Some industries, particularly those in Silicon Valley, receive a large amount of applications. The pace at which companies need talent has also grown exponentially, so finding the right person quickly is very important.

“Recruiters who get cover letters say they ignore them. Instead, they want to get to the meat of someone’s background by diving into the resume.”

Unfortunately, the cover letter used to be the perfect place to personalize your pitch and highlight information that doesn’t shine on a bulleted job history. To stand out now, applicants need to get creative and change the traditional resume format to serve their needs.

Bitte says there are four things you can do on your resume to make up for the loss of the letter:

One way to provide more details is to include a summary. Located at the top of the resume, it’s made up of two or three sentences that highlight what makes you different from other applicants. Similar to an elevator pitch, it’s where you share a high-level competency, niche, or career focus. The summary replaces the “objective” that was once a popular component of a resume.