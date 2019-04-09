How to address employment gaps in your resume

Throughout your career, you may experience brief or extended gaps of unemployment between positions. Hiring managers understand that this gap might be due to a variety of reasons–such as illness, family situations, travel, or the inability to find a new job. But there are times when they’ll see them as red flags and a sign that applicants don’t have the proper work experience or ability to be consistent in their careers.

As a senior career counselor at the University of Phoenix, students and alumni often ask me how to deal with employment gaps on their resumes when they’re applying for jobs. There are ways to demonstrate your commitment to your career growth to recruiters, even when you’re unemployed. I often share two critical components of overcoming employment gaps: filling the gap and explaining it during an interview.

Filling the gap in your resume

If you have unemployment gaps on your resume (or are anticipating one), your first step should be to fill them with experience-generating activities that will further your career. Pick something that aligns with the field you’re working in (or want to work in) that can also speak to the future trajectory of your career. However, be mindful of getting involved in something that will take up so much time and leave you unable to search for a long-term position effectively.

There are several activities to consider. The most important of which, I believe, is education. You should never stop learning, and gaps provide an opportunity to return to school or learn something new. Volunteering can also serve as a viable filler–many worthwhile organizations need volunteers for professional functions.

Freelance consulting is another option if you have a skill set that can you can apply on a freelance basis. Even if you only have one client and work part-time, it should be enough to fill a gap. As an added benefit, freelance consulting usually offers the flexibility you need to go on interviews and attend networking meetings.

Consider reaching out to temporary agencies for work. It would be ideal if you can get a position with an employer that you can see yourself working for permanently. If you are successful, it’ll give you the inside track on what departments to pursue, how to apply, and which individuals you need to speak with to make long-term employment a possibility.

If you happen to be out of a job for just a few months, you might eliminate months from the resume altogether and instead include just your years of employment in various positions. This would work more effectively if you were employed for a full year or more. This strategy will detract attention from any time gap because it will not be as evident on your resume. However, if you’re required to fill out an online application with a chronological history of your previous employers, you’d want to include the months on the form, as in many cases those are mandatory fields.