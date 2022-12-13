How blockchain tech could help keep Elon Musk accountable

BY Woody Lewis6 minute read

The story of Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again, on-again deal with Twitter reads like a novel. A brilliant scientist launches numerous companies that succeed to the point of being sold to large corporations, or to the public, for a lot of money. One of these companies, a showcase venture that redefines space travel, remains private. Our scientist enjoys the ride, but his impulsive behavior becomes a distraction. A master of innovation, he creates new industries, but when he announces that he will acquire Twitter, then questions how it counts its users, he sends conflicting messages to the investment community. From day to day, the markets can only guess his next move. Will he negotiate a lower price to calm his concern, or will he walk away from a deal that has landed in court because of his actions?

In the latest chapter, after buying Twitter at the price he originally proposed, Musk fires nearly half of its employees. He then realizes that some of the engineers he sacked are crucial to rolling out a new subscription service, so he tries to hire them back. The new service supposedly verifies the identity of anyone willing to pay $8 a month, but a flood of impersonators (including a fake LeBron James) forces Musk to shut down the service. Having navigated these plot points, our protagonist reaches a crucial juncture. Will Twitter survive under his leadership? If so, will he continue to innovate? Accounting statements measure a company’s performance by tracking events in its financial systems. Those events tell a story about the company, as do the actions of its leaders. Musk’s actions have been difficult to measure, and his behavior toward Twitter has been unpredictable. The moral of this story is that innovation needs governance.

We can divide the context for a company’s activities into three layers of abstraction: Enterprise: High-level organizational goals and the events that target them.

High-level organizational goals and the events that target them. Technology: Events involving innovation and process transformation.

Events involving innovation and process transformation. Personal: The behavior of individual actors within the enterprise. Like the stack of technologies that governs the Internet, these layers form a narrative stack. At the top, enterprise narratives shape strategies that evolve as new technologies emerge during the company’s lifecycle. Personal narratives influence the acceptance of those technologies, or the resistance to them. When the layers of this stack run in sync, the company will flourish, but when they are out of sync or in conflict, its long-term health will suffer. The Kodak narrative The history of Eastman Kodak offers a case in point. Founded in 1888, the company made photography affordable to the average American. The Kodak brand became synonymous with storytelling through pictures. At the height of its business, an electronic billboard in Grand Central Station displayed giant images of families enjoying their Kodak moment: the Great American Story, writ large.

Expand to continue reading ↓