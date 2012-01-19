The Way Kodak Died

It’s hard to remember a time when digital photographs weren’t a central part of our lives, but the shift from film and paper to electronic images has actually happened almost overnight.

In June of 1999, my friends Kamran Mohsenin and Lisa Gansky decided that digital photography had an opportunity to remake the way people gathered, shared, and printed pictures and launched a service for the fast-growing community of digital image makers called Ofoto.

For those of us who were already shooting digital pictures with reckless abandon, Ofoto was like a gift from the sky. It provided an elegant, easy, digitally native way to shift photography from a handful of framed images and a shoebox of fading prints into a digital timeline of our lives and memories.

It was awesome. And it grew at a speed that I suspect stunned even the founders.

I was an early investor in Ofoto, and I remember wearing the company-branded swag with pride. Almost overnight, digital photography had become something real, and different. Even though I’d grown up with the acidic smell of a darkroom’s dank chemicals and the tactile joy of printing images, to me, digital was better by any measure. It offered a community and a transition to what appeared to be the future of photography.

As early as Kodak–which today filed for Chapter 11 bankrupty protection–was on the purchase, it seems that the digital DNA of Ofoto was more of a virus than a cure to what ailed the once-dominant photo giant. Some years later, as I traveled from the airport to Kodak HQ, where I worked briefly on a pilot project for a Kodak-branded TV series, we passed the massive train yard. I asked the driver what that was, and he reminded me that Kodak’s powerful past was as a chemical company. And the film they produced was created from the bones of animals. Those trains led to the boneyard. Ah, of course. Most of the thickness in film comes from gelatin, which is used to hold the silver halide crystals in an emulsion. Gelatin is made from animal hides and bones, mainly cows and pigs.