No, Elon Musk isn’t joking

Tesla is having quite a day.

The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is taking a 3% to 5% stake in Tesla through secondary markets, sending Tesla’s stock up. Then CEO Elon Musk tweeted the following:

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Initially there were questions about whether this was a material announcement by Tesla’s CEO or a bad joke about weed. Shares of Tesla went up more than 7% before coming to a stop around 2 p.m. Trades resumed less than two hours later after Tesla released an email that Musk sent to employees explaining why he was considering taking the company private. In summation, he believes that “wild swings” in Tesla’s stock price are distracting and that pressure to meet quarterly results means less focus on long-term success.

He also called out short sellers: “Finally, as the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company.”

Musk offered shareholders the option to sell at the previously stated $420 per share price or remain investors in a private Tesla. He said if the company were to go private he would structure it like his other company, SpaceX, and allow all investors (both shareholders and employees) to sell stock every six months. He closed by saying the proposal to go private still had to be finalized by shareholders. Then he tweeted: