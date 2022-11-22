Tax prep software companies shared customers’ private financial data with Facebook, says new report

Popular tax filing services such as TaxAct, TaxSlayer, and H&R Block have been quietly sharing sensitive information about their users—including names, email addresses, income, filing status, refund amounts, and dependents’ college scholarship amounts—with Facebook, via a widespread code called the Meta Pixel.

A new report from The Markup, published in collaboration with The Verge on Tuesday, revealed these findings. The Markup tracked websites’ use of the Meta Pixel as part of the Pixel Hunt, a partnership with Mozilla Rally, to find the data trail.

Facebook can use the personal data sent by these tax services to inform its advertising algorithms, regardless of if the person using the service also has an account on Facebook or another Meta platform. However, Meta says it filters out any potentially sensitive data sent through its pixel, including financial information.

​​“Advertisers should not send sensitive information about people through our Business Tools,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to Fast Company. “Doing so is against our policies and we educate advertisers on properly setting up Business Tools to prevent this from occurring. Our system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it is able to detect.”