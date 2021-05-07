Most people are embracing iOS 14.5’s new anti-tracking features

With last week’s launch of iOS 14.5, iPhone and iPad users now have a say in whether their apps can track them. And so far, the results are sobering for the companies doing the tracking.

Flurry Analytics, a Verizon-owned measurement firm, estimates that just 11% of users worldwide are opting into tracking in iOS 14.5, based on measurements of 5.3 million users. Opt-in rates are even lower in the United States, where just 4% of users are allowing themselves to be tracked.

Not all estimates are quite so dire. The marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer found that users have opted into tracking 37% of the time globally in the first week after iOS 14.5’s public launch, and 29% of the time in the United States. (AppsFlyer declined to comment on the difference in results, and Verizon did not return a request for comment, but the companies may be using different methodologies to measure eligible users.)

But even those higher numbers confirm what the industry has been anticipating since Apple first announced its plans to curb tracking last year: Without being able to follow most users as they move between apps and websites, advertisers will need to find other ways to target audiences and measure how well their campaigns are working.

“A lot of these changes are forcing the industry to advance quite quickly into more technologies that are better for consumers from a privacy perspective, and forcing us to innovate faster,” says Brian Quinn, AppsFlyer’s U.S. president and general manager.

It should come as no surprise that most users are opting out of this behavior now that they have a choice.

In earlier versions of iOS, apps were allowed to track users by default through a unique device identifier, which followed users around from one app to the next. Marketers could then associate all kinds of data with individual users through this identifier, such as the apps they open, the actions they take in those apps, and the ads they click on. Users could only opt out of tracking if they knew about the “Limit Ad Tracking” option in iOS’s settings menu.