Weed is coming to Circle K

Green Thumb Industries, a billion-dollar global cannabis retailer, announced Wednesday that it’s signed a deal with the convenience-store brand Circle K to sell weed at Florida gas stations. The partnership rolls out next year, according to the announcement, starting with a pilot phase first at 10 of the state’s 600 Circle K locations.

Under the agreement, Green Thumb will lease space from Circle K. These weed outposts—dubbed RISE Expresses—will function as separate dispensaries with their own entrances, mimicking that firewall-style setup in certain states for liquor sales at supermarkets like Walmart. Also lawfully, these new stores can only sell low-THC cannabis and other medical-marijuana products licensed by the state of Florida, which has legalized the drug’s medical use. Notwithstanding, Green Thumb says it will be hawking a selection of branded goodies that include “RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Incredibles gummies, and &Shine vapes.”

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler calls the deal “a game-changer” that will finally allow people to “purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store.” It likely marks a first for any country worldwide, and proponents like Kovler believe it could give marijuana a firmer nudge toward becoming more fully mainstream.

Convenience stores would also seem to be ideal spots for a major player like Green Thumb to add dispensaries. They’re already Americans’ go-to destination for quick cigarette packs and six-packs of beer (and, maybe if you include their parking lots, sacks of weed, too). It can’t hurt that the shopping experience is typically more anonymous, or that a number of them have been stocking a wide array of legal CBD products for a while.