Biden’s marijuana pardons are an even bigger deal than you realize. Here’s why

They say it’s better late than never, and for President Biden, that means steamrolling through some of his almost forgotten campaign promises ahead of the 2022 midterms. From student debt to climate change, the Biden administration has implemented the progressive policies he promised, and now that includes marijuana. Biden is making good on his promise to expunge the criminal records of people with small-possession convictions and ultimately usher in the much-anticipated federal legalization of marijuana. Here are some of the reasons why this landmark move is significant: