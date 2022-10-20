Customers want things faster and cheaper. Can logistics operations keep up?

E-commerce, as you’ve probably heard, is surging. Buoyed by the pandemic, the sector has shown little sign of slowing down even as the world has opened back up. In fact, estimates suggest U.S. retail e-commerce sales will top $1 trillion this year, up 9.4% over 2021. The question now for companies is whether their logistics tools can keep pace with a customer base that wants things faster and cheaper.

“With existing software it’s nearly impossible to manage all the complexities of delivery logistics, including shipping with multiple carriers, offering same-day delivery, and shipping inventory from multiple locations including store branches,” says Avi Moskowitz, CEO at PrettyDamnQuick, a software logistics company. However, this change in consumer behavior also comes with a major advantage for businesses: A wealth of data that can help companies make better and more informed decisions. Many companies have used such data to improve their advertising and sales strategies. Why not their logistics operations? “With the right tools, companies can completely revamp their logistics, making it uber simple for people to order products from any part of the world,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext. “Then brands can deliver on that expectation with a world-class customer experience.” Sanghvi’s company, LogiNext, provides AI-powered SAAS solutions for enterprise logistics and management. They help major brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and UPS with tasks like tracking and optimizing the management of vehicles and personnel in the field and providing insights based on predictive and big data analytics. Headquartered in New York, the company currently serves more than 200 large enterprises in over 50 countries and powers millions of orders every day.

LogiNext, along with companies like Bringg, Project 44, and PrettyDamnQuick is part of a new wave of software solutions powering the future of retail delivery. There’s also Bringg, an Israel-based open delivery management platform that helps businesses “grow delivery capacity, reduce last mile costs, and provide branded customer experiences.” And Project 44, a Chicago-based logistics technology company that “provides a visibility solution to span the entire shipment workflow.” On the other hand, Israel-based PrettyDamnQuick, simplifies the chaotic delivery logistics chain of events by unifying all the tools and processes into one online platform—from checkout through delivery—with a streamlined workflow that anybody can learn in minutes. While some companies like Tesco have chosen to build their own software solutions, SAAS platforms like LogiNext, Project44, Bringg, and PrettyDamnQuick provide tools that can be adapted to a variety of different companies across different industries. In fact, Sanghvi claims LogiNext may reshape the way we do delivery altogether. In the same vein, Moskowitz says by streamlining the entire checkout-to-delivery workflow with a simple app like PrettyDamnQuick, online retailers can consistently and effortlessly deliver orders the same or next day and even transform fulfillment into a profitable sales growth engine. Reshaping Home Delivery Systems Technologies like mobile apps and better data collection have increased the efficiency of home deliveries, but many companies still suffer from a lack of digitization and inefficient on-site technology systems. This creates inefficiencies in the company’s driver management, which can increase their costs, decrease the number of orders they can complete, and increase their impact on the environment. For instance, if one neighbor orders a burger from KFC and another orders a Starbucks coffee through UberEats, this would require two drivers to go separately, fetching each order and delivering it.

